'You are our heroes': Ramaphosa to all who helped SA citizens in Wuhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a moving tribute on Sunday to the volunteers who assisted South Africans that were repatriated from Wuhan in China.

The group have tested negative for Covid-19 after 14 days of quarantine at The Ranch resort near Polokwane in Limpopo.

“If there ever was a true representation of Thuma Mina, you are all a representation of Thuma Mina . ... I cannot think of a single moment when it is really truly represented in practice than this moment and what you did,” he said at the resort.

He was addressing SAA pilots and cabin crew, health practitioners and SANDF members who volunteered to carry out the mission.

“Once the mission was conceptualised, you all said 'send me, president', you were not commandeered, you were not drawn and dragged from wherever you were, you just volunteered,” said Ramaphosa.

He described the mission as dangerous and said not many people would have volunteered for it.