Australia unable to guarantee four teams in Super Rugby

Governing body Rugby Australia (RA) said on Monday it was unable to guarantee that Australia would retain four teams in the Super Rugby competition in the long-term as the domestic game battles for its survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

Super Rugby, which involves teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was suspended earlier this month after the competition became untenable due to flight restrictions and border controls aimed at containing COVID-19 - the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

"At the moment we have got contracts in place around delivering a Super Rugby structure with four Super Rugby teams and that's the model that we will be working to," RA Chief Executive Raelene Castle told reporters in a conference call on Monday after the governing body's annual general meeting.

"But it would be crazy for us not to be thinking about other scenarios that might roll out."

Castle said it was also increasingly unlikely that Australia would be able to host Ireland in a two-test series and play Fiji during the international window in July due to complications involving the coronavirus, dealing a further blow to the administration's finances.

She added that she had taken a 50% pay-cut to her RA salary and the rest of the RA executive team were taking 30% cuts to reduce the administration's costs.

Meanwhile, RA has been accused of locking players out of critical talks about their future as the beleaguered governing body struggles to navigate a way through the coronavirus shutdown.

Like elsewhere, rugby in Australia has ground to a halt with the sport's bosses facing major financial problems as revenue dries up.

But unlike rugby league and Australian Rules, which have worked with their respective players to chart a way forward, the Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) said it had been sidelined.

"Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players Association should be partners in this process to navigate their way together through this crisis," RUPA chief Justin Harrison said in a statement late Sunday.

"RUPA members and the game's stakeholders are frustrated. There is a vacuum of information," he said.

"While our colleagues in the other major football codes across Australia have been meeting with their governing bodies for weeks, RA has refused to share any information about the future financial direction of the game."

Rugby Australia had no immediate comment.

It was already facing tough financial times after a lacklustre season by the Wallabies last year and a hefty payout to sacked player Israel Folau.

Now it is set to lose broadcast rights money with a proposed domestic tournament to replace the suspended Super Rugby competition shelved due to the pandemic and serious doubts about whether home Tests against Ireland and Fiji in July will take place.

RUPA chiefs demanded face-to-face meetings with Rugby Australia's top brass to work out how to proceed, admitting pay cuts were likely to help get the sport through the crisis.

"There is acknowledgement by the players that unprecedented action is needed," said RUPA president and Waratahs hooker Damien Fitzpatrick.

"This is a critical time and the players have sought the opportunity to constructively contribute to a solution. To date RA has refused to provide us that opportunity."

- Reuters, AFP