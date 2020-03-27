Postponing Games the right thing to do, Sascoc acting head says

Sascoc acting president Barry Hendricks believes the decision taken by the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games was the correct decision and was in the interest of all stakeholders.



Hendricks, 57, who spoke to the Herald on Thursday morning, said it was the best decision they could have made at the time in a bid to ensure the health and safety of all athletes, staff and their families. ..

