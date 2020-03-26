Bulls confirm former Springboks coach Jake White as new Director of Rugby

The Blue Bulls Company have confirmed former Springboks coach Jake White as their new Director of Rugby.

White‚ who led the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2007 in France‚ officially starts his duties at Loftus with immediate effect until the 2023 World Cup.

He takes over from Alan Zondagh who stepped down earlier this year.

White joins the Bulls from Japanese side Toyota Verblitz and arrives in Pretoria at a side struggling in Super Rugby after they lost several players like Hanro Liebenberg‚ Handré Pollard‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Jason Jenkins‚ RG Snyman and Lood de Jager.

Blue Bulls Company chief executive Alfonso Meyer welcomed the arrival of a man who has over four decades of coaching experience.

“We are extremely excited with Jake's decision to join us. His credentials speak for itself and we know his contributions are only going to improve our rugby across the board.

“Jake’s appointment is yet another step in the right direction as we endeavour to take this brand into a new era. We wish him well in his new role‚” said Meyer.