Bold plans for new cricket season

Cricket SA (CSA) on Wednesday announced the domestic playing structure for the franchise and provincial 2020/2021 season that will also see the innovative launch of new competitions at amateur level.

The six franchises will again contest the professional competitions while all 15 affiliates will be involved in the provincial competitions.

The new structures, as recommended by the CSA cricket committee, were approved at a joint meeting of the CSA members’ council and the CSA board of directors.

The SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) has also been consulted and kept informed as the process has unfolded.

The changed structures were developed by the Domestic Cricket Review Committee headed by former ICC CEO David Richardson.

The objectives are:

Preserve the status quo for the 2020/2021 season;

Reduce competition costs;

Provide meaningful and commercially attractive content for franchises and provinces;

Promote fan engagement and loyalty; and

Create a clear pathway and boost to feeder structures (clubs and universities).

“It is important that we announce the new structures timeously so that all franchises and provinces have a clear picture of the road ahead to advise the contracting of their players,” CSA acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul said.

“I would like to thank all our stakeholders for buying into the new structures.

“I am sure that they will once again provide highly competitive cricket at all levels and we are also looking forward to the launch of new products in the provincial 40-over knockout competition and the T20 Super Club Cup that will provide further opportunities at provincial, Under-19, university and club level.

“Our schools, clubs and universities are vital components to our development pipeline and these competitions will grow our cricket pathways significantly,” Faul said.