Virus has further impact on World Rugby schedule

World Rugby made further amendments to its playing schedule this weekend by cancelling and postponing more events due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This year’s World Rugby U20 Championship, scheduled for northern Italy in June and July, has been cancelled after detailed consultation with the Federazione Italiana Rugby.

World Rugby has also postponed the Sevens series tournaments in London and Paris provisionally until September and the women’s Sevens series tournament in Langford until later in the year.

They have also postponed the final men’s Sevens challenger series event until later in the year, while some Rugby World Cup 2021 and 2023 qualifying matches will also be moved to later dates.

The cancellation of the U20 Championship scheduled for hard hit cities Verona, Viadana, Calvisano and Parma was perhaps inevitable.

World Rugby’s announcement followed SA Rugby decision last week that an international series featuring the national U20 teams of Georgia and Argentina as well as the junior Boks, which was set to take place in SA in April, has been cancelled as well as a planned tour by the team to the UK in May.

“It is obviously very disappointing for Chean Roux, his players and the team management, but these drastic steps are vital to ensure the safety of the players, team management and match officials,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures, and as world citizens it is important that we all take the necessary measures to try to contain this pandemic.