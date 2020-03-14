Heineken F1 Joburg Festival postponed due to coronavirus

“Following the announcement from the World Health Organisation categorising Covid-19 as a pandemic earlier this week, we have made the unfortunate decision to postpone the festival,” said Ellie Norman, director of marketing & communications. “Our fans health and safety is paramount and whist we know this decision will be disappointing for our fans we believe this is the right decision at this time. We would like to thank all our partners and those involved in making the event happen, and we are fully committed to returning to bring the excitement of F1 back to SA”.

All fans who purchased tickets for the event will be offered a full refund. Tickets can be returned at any Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Computicket outlets or House & Home stores for full refunds until April 13, 2020.

All uncollected tickets and print at home transactions made via Call Centre and Web will be refunded automatically and will reflect within 3-7 working days.

For all ticket queries, contact Computicket on 0861 915 8000