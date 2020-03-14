AKA claps back at claims he's 'embarrassing' Kairo: My daughter is richer than you, no lie

Rapper AKA is a doting dad, so don't even think of telling him that he is embarrassing his little girl.

AKA is known for warming up those Twitter fingers every now and then, so when he went on a social media rant recently, one tweep felt it was not a good look on Kairo's dad.

The tweep said he could give the rapper some “advice on how not to embarrass his daughter”.

AKA hit back with a simple flex, telling the critic to keep his advice because Kairo was doing a lot better than he was.

“My daughter is richer than you. No lie,” AKA said.