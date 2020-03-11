You can go to war with Jade de Klerk — Robin Peterson

Coach Robin Peterson is expecting big things from Warriors allrounder Jade de Klerk.



The 21-year-old left-arm spinner knocked over Khaya Zondo at a vital time in the Momentum One-Day Cup victory over the Dolphins in East London on Sunday having earlier clubbed 50 to propel the Eastern Cape franchise towards the 300-mark...

