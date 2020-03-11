You can go to war with Jade de Klerk — Robin Peterson
Coach Robin Peterson is expecting big things from Warriors allrounder Jade de Klerk.
The 21-year-old left-arm spinner knocked over Khaya Zondo at a vital time in the Momentum One-Day Cup victory over the Dolphins in East London on Sunday having earlier clubbed 50 to propel the Eastern Cape franchise towards the 300-mark...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.