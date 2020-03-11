Angry Kings prop blasts PRO14 refs

PREMIUM

Isuzu Southern Kings front rower Schalk Ferreira has shown Guinness PRO14 refs the red card saying they are biased towards European teams when it comes to marginal decisions.



Known as “Schalk the Hulk”, Ferreira is the longest-surviving member of the Kings and, at age 36, is the most experienced player in his team’s pack...

