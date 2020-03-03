Kings coach Robbi Kempson understands fans’ anger

PREMIUM

Under fire Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson says it is fine for disgruntled fans to have a crack at him because they are angry after his team’s long losing streak.



Under Kempson’s reign, since he took over from Deon Davids, the embattled Kings have played 13 Guinness PRO14 matches and three preseason warm-ups...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.