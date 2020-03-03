Sport

Fans respond to coach Norman Mapeza's exit from Chippa United

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 03 March 2020
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza quit on Monday.
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza quit on Monday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Chippa United fans are reeling after the resignation of the team's coach, Norman Mapeza.

Mapeza tendered his resignation on Monday night after a meeting with the club's managers, who apparently tried to convince him to stay. According to a TimesLIVE report, Mapeza is believed to have quit due to a misunderstanding about technical staff duties.

Assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu confirmed he would be taking over until Chippa found a suitable replacement for Mapeza.

Soccer fans have paid tribute to Mapeza for his contribution to the team, while others have accused Siviwe Mpengesi, the club's boss, of being difficult to work with.

Here's a glimpse into what fans had to say:

Latest Videos

#IAmStillMe: My HIV story
EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ

Most Read

X