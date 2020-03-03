EP looking to consolidate top spot in Paarl

PREMIUM

As the CSA Provincial 3-Day Challenge wraps up, Eastern Province head coach Piet Botha says his side can do what is necessary to earn their spot in the final of the competition.



As they prepare to take on Boland in their own backyard, starting on Thursday, Botha said preparations had been going well, with his charges raring to tackle the challenge ahead. ..

