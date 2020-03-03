State witness and defence council in Omotoso trial butt heads

Heated exchanges between a state witness and the defence council for rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso dominated proceedings during day five of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church leader’s trial.

On Tuesday, defence attorney Peter Daubermann told state witness Andisiwe Dike, 30, that after consultations with Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, he would re-examine some issues raised during Dike’s evidence and her responses to his previous questions.

This included how Dike knew that Sulani and Sitho were aware of the alleged sexual assaults which took place in Omotoso’s bedroom in the JDI church’s Durban mission house and what the term “appointments” meant.

Dike remained adamant, when she replied with a distinctly stern tone, that both Sulani and Sitho knew about the appointments and claimed Sulani had told her that she too had appointments with Omotoso but they had not lasted long.

“We all knew what the term ‘appointments’ meant.

“Sometimes we would be called to massage [Omotoso’s] feet, other times [when called for an appointment] this would escalate and [Omotoso] would pleasure himself with one of the girls,” Dike said.

Omotoso, Sulani and Sitho last week pleased not guilty to 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from rape to sexual assault and human trafficking, among others.

Daubermann also accused Dike of fabricating evidence saying her version of events was highly improbable.

He the incidences Dike had described, including the alleged sexual assaults, had simply not taken place.

“That is how you see it. I do not agree,” Dike said.

Daubermann closed his cross-examination before stating he could not question Dike further until her contested statement to police had been proven.

On Monday, Dike had conceded that her testimony and the police statement were at odds with each other.

She claimed she had not told police certain things that had then been put into her statement.

After Dike was excused by judge Irma Schoeman, state prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa told the court that the state was ready with a new witness but asked for time to prepare her to take to the stand.

It is not clear who the next witness will be.

The case continues.