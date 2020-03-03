Coach Norman Mapeza quits Chippa United

Long-serving Chippa assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu says he will take over the reins at Chippa United after head coach Norman Mapeza resigned on Monday night, just less than two days after steering the team back to winning ways.

TimesLIVE can reveal that club bosses and Mapeza were locked in a meeting which took hours as they tried to convince him to stay.

However, the meeting failed to resolve the impasse, which is believed to stem from a misunderstanding over the duties of the technical staff.

Sambu will now prepare the team for the their league clash against Bidvest Wits away from home on Saturday.

“Yes I have been asked to take over the coaching duties until a new coach is found,” said Sambu, told Daily Dispatch.

Mapeza resigned just after steering the team to a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu, breaking a five-game winless streak that piled pressure on him.

Chippa are 11th on the premiership standings, five points off the drop zone.