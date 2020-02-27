Sport

Chippa’s Makobela ready to make an impression

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 27 February 2020

Chippa United right-back Tebogo Makobela is hoping coach Norman Mapeza affords him some rare  game time when the team face AmaZulu in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium  on Saturday (7.30pm). 

The 27-year-old joined Chippa mid-2018 from Jomo Cosmos and has had limited opportunities to prove his worth...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Former teacher shares her passion for attention training
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all

Most Read

X