Chippa’s Makobela ready to make an impression
Chippa United right-back Tebogo Makobela is hoping coach Norman Mapeza affords him some rare game time when the team face AmaZulu in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).
The 27-year-old joined Chippa mid-2018 from Jomo Cosmos and has had limited opportunities to prove his worth...
