Peterson wants more freedom from batsmen

PREMIUM

Warriors head coach Robin Peterson wants to see his players express themselves and play with more freedom as they prepare to travel to Johannesburg for a Momentum One-Day Cup clash against the Lions on Sunday.



Coming off the back of a seven-wicket defeat to the Dolphins in Maritzburg last Sunday, Peterson said he was proud of the effort and determination shown by his charges despite coming out on the wrong side of the result. ..

