Peterson wants more freedom from batsmen
Warriors head coach Robin Peterson wants to see his players express themselves and play with more freedom as they prepare to travel to Johannesburg for a Momentum One-Day Cup clash against the Lions on Sunday.
Coming off the back of a seven-wicket defeat to the Dolphins in Maritzburg last Sunday, Peterson said he was proud of the effort and determination shown by his charges despite coming out on the wrong side of the result. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.