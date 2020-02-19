Newly appointed TS Galaxy FC coach Mabhuti Khenyeza says he looks up to his former mentor Muhsin Ertugral.

Khenyeza‚ who was confirmed as the new TS Galaxy coach on Tuesday‚ had a rocky relationship with Ertugral when they were together at Kaizer Chiefs but have since established mutual respect.

“Honestly Muhsin is my inspiration. He is my mentor in everything and playing.

"I have fought with him before and everyone didn't know what happened.

"But I sat down and realised that whatever he was saying to me then‚ he was spot on and that is why I went back and worked with him at (Maritzburg)‚” he said.

The former Chiefs striker replaced former coach Dan Malesela‚ who resigned from Galaxy after a string of poor results which resulted in the club exiting the Nedbank Cup.

Khenyeza said Ertugral brought a lot of change in him after their fight.

“He brought that transformation from playing local football to international football‚" Khenyeza.

Khenyeza said the former Maritzburg United coach pushed him to want to be like him.

“He is happy that I am here.

"He said if he (could) he was going to bring me red flowers to follow the colour of the team‚ but he is happy.

"He pushed me to have that feeling that one day I want to be a coach‚ I want to be like this coach‚” he said.

Khenyeza‚ who is excited to work with the club‚ said he gains confidence from the chairman of the club (Tim Sukazi) who is not afraid to put young players in the spotlight.

“I think this is the only team that consists of young players.

"What gives me more confidence is that even the chairman is not afraid to put these young players to play‚ to give them an opportunity because that’s the only way they are going to grow‚” he said.

Khenyeza said he is at Galaxy to win and working on leaving a legacy.

“I am working to leave a legacy. At the end of the day I am here to win‚ my character allows that‚ I just want to win‚” he said.

Sukazi said the club would not set a mandate for the new coach.

“For a young coach like this‚ surely it would be silly for the club to set a mandate for the coach‚" he said.

"You want the coach in football to come and settle with a fresh mind‚ with a very good accommodative environment.

"Once you set this mandates‚ in my view personally and therefore for the view of this club‚ once you set a mandate you are destined to fail‚ because you are causing tensions‚” Sukazi said.