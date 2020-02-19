Top Bay runners amped for 1City Marathon

All roads will lead to Altona Primary School as top Bay road runners tackle the fourth annual Nelson Mandela Bay 1City Marathon on February 29.

The city’s best exponents of long-distance running will be vying for their share of the huge R225,000 prize purse.

Featuring the regular 42.2km distance as well as a shorter 10km race, the event caters for runners of all ages and skill levels.

Top Bay contender and Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Luyanda Tshangana said he was ready to give the race another crack.

“My training has been going really well,” the 2019 Bay Ultra Marathon 50km champion said.

“I have done everything that I needed to do — the only thing left for me to do is go out there and run.

“My teammates and I have tried to cover all our bases in terms of speed and mileage.

“We have had some good preparation and hopefully the times will come and I am able to meet my goals on the day.”

Coach Michael Mbambani said a number of national athletes had confirmed their participation in the race.

“Our local athletes are ready for this marathon challenge. Luyanda Tshangana, of New Brighton, is in excellent form at the moment.

“Having won the Bay Ultra Marathon last year in a time of two hrs, 54 mins, he is a strong contender for an excellent finish time,” Bambani said.

Another Ikhamva runner, Melikhaya Frans, who won the race in 2018 in a time of 2.21:32, will not be racing in the 42.2km distance, opting instead for the 10km.

Top Port Elizabeth runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi, who is moving into the final stages of her preparations for the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town in April, will also be in the field.

“I am now training with coach Mike Bambani’s squad so I am eager to test my fitness in this race.

“This race will form part of my final preparations in terms of my Two Oceans training programme,” the 2020 Bay Ultra women’s champion said.

Willie Mtolo, of Entsika Athletics Club in Johannesburg, said at least eight of the club’s athletes would make the trip to the Bay for the race.

“Our athletes view this race as a strong test ahead of the Two Oceans Marathon.

“So we would be very happy if we managed to finish this race in under 2.20,” Mtolo said.

The 1 City Marathon is the final league race in the annual Legacy Competition — an added incentive for clubs to support the event.

It will also be used to select the Eastern Province champions for the best marathon time per category.

Presented by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, both the marathon and the 10km races will start and finish at Altona Primary School, in Greenbushes.

The marathon is a qualifier for the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon.

Entry fee for the marathon is R150, but EPA-registered participants 60 and over will pay R60.

The fee for the 10km is R60. EPA-registered participants 60 and over will pay R30. The temporary licence is R40.

Enter online on http://entrytickets.net or at Bay sport shops before Wednesday February 26.

Registration and late entries will take place at the EPA offices, Westbourne Oval, from 1pm to 7pm on Friday February 28 and from 5am on the day of the race, Saturday February 29.