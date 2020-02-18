Pirates have two weeks' break to bring injured players back to fitness ahead of derby against Chiefs

Orlando Pirates have two weeks’ break from Sunday’s last-gasp 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Black Leopards in Thohoyandou for their medical team to try to nurse three players back to fitness ahead of a big Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers’ exit from the Nedbank Cup at the hands of Bidvest Wits on penalties means they have their winning rhythm disrupted as they sit out the coming weekend’s last-16 clashes of the season-ending cup competition.

But their two weeks off also gives Bucs a time-out from their charge up the PSL log to second place‚ as they aim to bring midfielders Ben Motshwari and Nkanyiso Zungu and right-back Abel Mabaso back to fitness ahead of the Saturday‚ February 29 derby against league leaders Chiefs.

Pirates have reported on their official app of the three injuries: “Ben Motshwari is recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered at the beginning of the month and is in the final phase of his rehabilitation. The 28-year-old is expected back in full training soon.

“Nkanyiso Zungu has been undergoing rehabilitation on a grade 2 groin strain since signing on the final day of the transfer window [from Stellenbosch FC] and looks set to start cardio work with the strength and conditioning team as they prepare him to start full training.

“The full extent of [Abel Mabaso's] injury has been revealed as he was forced off in the Nedbank Cup clash against Bidvest Wits. Mabaso has suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain and is expected to be out for two weeks.”

Pirates have gone 10 league matches unbeaten‚ eight of which have been victories‚ to charge up the log from seventh place to second under new coach Josef Zinnbauer.

A win against Chiefs will see Bucs reduce the gap on the Amakhosi from nine to six points‚ and would see Pirates establish genuine title credentials in a season that at one stage saw the team floundering in the bottom half.