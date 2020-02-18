Grey snatch victory in T20 final

Grey High beat St Andrew’s in a cliffhanger of a final in Uitenhage on Saturday to win the Eastern Province Twenty20 cricket competition.

St Andrew’s seemed to have the match won, needing only 22 runs off the last four overs with eight wickets in hand, only to succumb to the seam bowling of Daniel Ristow and Elih Thorne to lose by six runs.

Sent in to bat, Grey lost their way a bit after some indifferent shots on a pitch that was not easy to bat on once the ball got a bit older. They scrambled to 123/8, Jade Smith top-scoring with 40.

St Andrew’s were in complete control in the first 10 overs, but once the ball got older and the spinners came on, things became tougher.

Nick Keevy and John Lovemore bowled brilliantly to concede only 41 runs in eight overs to give Grey a glimmer of hope.

Thorne and Ristow then stepped up to the plate and conceded just six runs off two overs for two wickets.

Needing 16 off two overs, Thorne, firing in yorkers, conceded just two runs, and Ristow finished it off with a wicket and just seven runs off the final over.

Grey will play Queen’s College in the franchise T20 final this week.

On Saturday, Grey beat Nico Malan in the quarterfinals, scoring 228/7, with Keevy making 98 off 60 balls and James Hofmeyr 60 not out off 25 balls.

Ristow took 4/5 as Nico Malan were dismissed for 72.

On Sunday morning, Grey played Daniel Pienaar in the semifinal and scored 146/5 (Tom Daniels 51, George van Heerden 56no). Daniel Pienaar replied with 104/8.

Grey and Selborne played out to a draw in their annual fixture on Friday.

After getting to a good position of 179/3, Grey tried to up the run-rate to declare after 61 overs and finished on 229/8.

Jade Smith (77), Van Heerden (50) and Hofmeyr (58no) were the main contributors.

After reaching 82/2 at tea, Selborne then struggled against some good Grey bowling and fielding and the East London team shut up shop to finish on 168/7 in 58 overs.

Keevy took 3/51 and Ristow 2/13.