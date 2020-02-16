Gert Heyns conquers heat to claim Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike win

PREMIUM

Team DSV rider Gert Heyns was undeterred by sweltering, humid conditions in Addo as he sprinted his way to the 2020 Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike Challenge title yesterday morning.



Heyns was involved in a sprint to the finish at the end of a challenging 80km course as he claimed the title in a time of three hours, one minute and 21 seconds...

