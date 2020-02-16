Eddie Moore eager to contribute across all formats for Warriors

Opener Eddie Moore is pleased to be cashing in on the chances he is being afforded to play white-ball cricket for the Warriors.



Before the start of the ongoing Momentum One-Day Cup campaign, Moore had surprisingly played only three games in this format for the Warriors since making his debut in 2017-2018 season...

