The emergence of hugely improved defender Motjeka Madisha is a healthy poser for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki according to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Madisha (25) took advantage of the unfortunate long term groin injury suffered by Ricardo Nascimento last season to establish himself in the Sundowns central defence where he has played mostly with Wayne Arendse or Mosa Lebusa.

Despite Nascimento’s return to action over the past few weeks‚ Madisha has kept his place in the starting line-up and Mosimane believes that the former SA Under-23 international will compete with the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi in the national team.

“Madisha is developing‚ he is learning‚ he is keeping players like Wayne Arendse out of the starting line-up‚ which is good and he is also young.

He offers a good challenge for Buhle and ‘Tyson’ [Hlathswayo] and the rest of them in the national team.”

Bafana’s next assignments are back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against São Tomé and Príncipe in March and Madisha will be in contention to be included in Ntseki’s squad‚ where they will be looking to stay in contention to qualify for Cameroon 2021.

“I think Mosa has also been brilliant for us at centreback and they need to play at this level [in the Caf Champions League] to give Molefi a challenge by saying that we are doing it at the highest level.

“We know that Tyson and Buhle are good defenders and they have done well but they need to be challenged. We need to have healthy competition that is good for everybody.”

Mosimane also expressed satisfaction on the renaissance of midfield strongman Andile Jali who many people have called for the inclusion of in the national team when the qualifiers return.

“‘AJ’ is doing well and we are happy for him – he is in the starting line-up and he will remain there as long as he does what he is doing‚” the coach said.

“He is a brilliant player and I am happy that he rediscovered himself‚ and he is a good boy.”