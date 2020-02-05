Chef's sizzling performance bags mentor award

If you want to become a great chef you have to work under great chefs.

And that is just what South African Academy of Culinary Arts (Saaca) student Egon Le Roux did when he made the top 10 at the 2020 International Young Chef Olympiad in India.

As the cherry on the top, he also returned home with the mentor award.

Le Roux was identified as the student with the most potential.

The 19-year-old represented SA alongside representatives from 54 other countries.

“I don't think there was anyone more shocked than myself when the top 10 was announced.

“For me, just being in the competition was a big deal and an achievement on its own.



“But as I walked up to the stage I felt really proud of myself and my school,” Le Roux said.

He said the experience of going up against students from some of the world's top culinary countries reassured him that he has what it takes to be a chef.

“It's an experience I'll never forget.



“We were all joined by the common love of making food and I love that everyone got along and we made connections that will last a lifetime.



“It was actually sad when we had to part ways after having become a close-knit family but we all wished each other success, because if we all succeed then the whole culinary industry succeeds,” he said.

The trip was Le Roux's first time travelling out of the country. He was accompanied by Saaca lecturer Erika Grebe.

“I have always wanted to travel the world and experience other cultures and food and this trip reignited that fire in me. I want to travel more and learn more about the world.



“This trip opened my eyes to the reality that there is a lot more going on outside SA and while we may sometimes feel that our country is the worst, we have things that other people don't have and they have things that we don't have,” Le Roux said.

He said Indian food and dishes from other countries had inspired him to play around with spices when he cooked.

“I've definitely got inspired by the use of spices in Indian food because everyone thinks it's got to be hot and spicy food but it actually wasn't too hot. It contained a balance of spices that complement each other. “The other dishes have also inspired me to try them and see how I can make things differently,” he said.

Although they had a tight schedule, Le Roux said they had one day off that allowed them to explore a part of India.

The student, now in his last month at Saaca, said he was looking for a job in the industry and would grow from there.

He said he wanted to gain experience at top restaurants and under top chefs, regardless of their location.

“What I've learnt is that if you want to become a great chef, you have to work under great chefs, so that's my plan — to see myself working in amazing restaurants across the world and learning as much as I can for the next five to 10 years,” he said.

Le Roux said he dreamed of one day opening his own restaurant that would serve the best food and culinary experience possible.