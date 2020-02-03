Robbi Kempson blasts ref after heavy Southern Kings defeat
Irate Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson questioned referee Divan Uys and his assistants after his team were smashed 45-0 by the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
It was a eighth straight Guinness PRO14 rugby loss to the Cheetahs and Kempson was unhappy after his team were blanked by seven tries to nil at the Free State Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.