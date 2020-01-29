Zwide-born Ongeziwe Mali chasing Olympics adventure

Zwide-born Ongeziwe Mali is looking forward to possibly making the national hockey team to face Ireland in SA’s opening match at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in July.



Mali, 21, is one of 22 squad members who are currently in Stellenbosch contesting the Summer Series as part of SA’s build-up to the Games. A final squad of 16 will make the trip to Japan, and Mali is hoping to be one of them...

