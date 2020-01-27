Five moments that made NBA star Kobe Bryant great

The world is mourning the death of retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The announcement was made by the city of Calabasas, which said the aircraft went down in a remote field.

The announcement was made on Sunday via Twitter.

From basketball star to youth coach, here are five moments that made Bryant a legend:

He mentored young ones

The retired legend, known for his laser focus, made sure to pass the skill of playing basketball to the younger generation. After excelling in the sport, Bryant expected nothing less than the number 1 spot for his daughter's basketball team which, according to the Washington Post, he coached.

In a September Instagram post, he clearly wasn't satisfied that the youngsters bagged fourth place in a tournament, but this was no reason for him to give up on the young mambas. He said: “The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues.”