Cheetahs coach calls for cool heads

Concerned Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has appealed to players to forget their personal battles ahead of what promises to be an explosive derby against the Isuzu Southern Kings in Bloemfontein on Saturday.



The first leg of the derby double-header proved to be an ill-tempered affair when the Cheetahs snatched a late 30-31 win in Port Elizabeth...

