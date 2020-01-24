Warriors quick Lutho Sipamla ready to be tested after Proteas call-up

The Eastern Cape again showed its ability to produce cricketers capable of playing at the highest level when three Warriors players were named in the Proteas squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.



Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts, along with fast bowlers Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala were named as part of the 15-man squad, to be captained by mercurial left-hander Quinton de Kock. ..

