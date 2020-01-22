PODCAST | Proteas in crisis (feat Kagiso Rabada)
After England took a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series against South Africa, we looked at the cause of the malaise the national men's cricket team is suffering under.
We hear from paceman Kagiso Rabada, who is suspended for the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He talks about growing his game, learning a few lessons along the way and how the demerits and suspensions due to his aggressive celebrations “can't keep happening”.
We are joined in-studio by cricket analyst Lunga Kupiso, who tries to make sense of the collapse-prone batting order and recommends remedies to get the Proteas firing again.
