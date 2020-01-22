Sport

PODCAST | Proteas in crisis (feat Kagiso Rabada)

By Sbu Mjikeliso - 22 January 2020
Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas runs in past umpire Bruce Oxenford on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on January 17 2020.
Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas runs in past umpire Bruce Oxenford on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on January 17 2020.
Image: © Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

After England took a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series against South Africa, we looked at the cause of the malaise the national men's cricket team is suffering under.

It's a mess. Join the conversation: 

We hear from paceman Kagiso Rabada, who is suspended for the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He talks about growing his game, learning a few lessons along the way and how the demerits and suspensions due to his aggressive celebrations “can't keep happening”. 

We are joined in-studio by cricket analyst Lunga Kupiso, who tries to make sense of the collapse-prone batting order and recommends remedies to get the Proteas firing again.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
LEARNING CURVE | Self-taught East Cape designer making waves

Most Read

X