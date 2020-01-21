Pirates coach Zinnbauer opens door for number of fringe players to compete

“Sam and Mako came in and it’s nice for me that they had a good game.

"Mako scored and that’s the thing that the coach wants.

“We want to see the work that we put in the training sessions on the field of the game. Mako and Sam made this and we’re happy.

“Sam was waiting for a long time for game-time but I’m happy that he had a good performance. Mako too… it’s good that the players want to be in the team.

“They’re now in the team and they don’t want to get out.

“This seems to be working now and we have fun in training and when you’ve got the result you can work well with the team.”

Zinnbauer was also particularly impressed with the way the Bucs attacked Highlands in the first half where they scored all their three goals.

He felt that Pirates should have killed the game as a contest had they buried the two or three more chances they had before the visitors put them under pressure in the second period.