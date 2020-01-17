Springbok trio in Stormers pack to face Southern Kings in Knysna

Three Springboks have been named in the Stormers pack to face the Isuzu Southern Kings in a warm-up friendly clash in Knysna on Friday.



With a high profile warm-up clash against the Sharks looming at FNB Stadium on Sunday, the Stormers have been presented with a selection challenge...

