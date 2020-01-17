If Josef Zinnbauer wants to win the hearts of Orlando Pirates supporters‚ and even non-Buccaneers‚ his response to a question on Fortune Makaringe’s showboating in his team’s 1-0 win against Mamelodi Sundowns might be considered perfect for that aim.

European coaches often make the mistake‚ when they arrive in the country‚ of taking a hard line against this African and particularly South African trait of tricks on the ball when a team has a lead to whip up the crowd.

As his team were headed for an Absa Premiership win against Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night‚ Bucs midfielder Makaringe raised the ire of Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane with a knee on the ball trick.

Afterwards Mosimane slammed Makaringe’s showboating but said the person who should really be asked about it was Zinnbauer.

He dared journalists to ask the German‚ and said he would read the response in the press with interest‚ predicting a flimsy excuse.

Mosimane should have stuck around after his post-match briefing in the Orlando Stadium press conference room.

Downs’ coach would surely have been pleasantly surprised at the humility of the reply from Bucs’ new coach.