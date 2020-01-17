Nelson Mandela Bay cricketers ready for battle against world’s best
Port Elizabeth cricketers Luke Beaufort and Tiaan van Vuuren will realise a lifelong dream when they pull on the green and gold to represent SA at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Friday.
They start their campaign with a clash with Afghanistan at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley...
