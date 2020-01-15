Four wins in four years for Gouveris

Port Elizabeth cyclist Brad Gouveris made it four wins in four years as he pedalled his way to the criterium and road race titles at the Action Cycles Cycling Festival held over the weekend.



Gouveris was in unstoppable form as he claimed the overall criterium title, held at Aldo Scribante racetrack, after picking up two wins out of three ahead of fierce rivals Max Sullivan and Marco Joubert, both riding for Team Imbuko Giant. ..

