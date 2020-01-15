Mfunzi looks to shine at Two Oceans after Uitenhage win

PREMIUM

After winning the Pioneer Slots 25km race in Uitenhage, Port Elizabeth star female athlete Ntombesintu Mfunzi is now looking to excel at the Two Ocean Marathon in Cape Town, in April.



Mfunzi clocked 1 hour and 41 minutes and took gold during the first edition of the race, at the Uitenhage City Hall, on Saturday...

