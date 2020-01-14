Fringe players get chance against Stormers

PREMIUM

Friday’s warm-up game against the Stormers will be used to give Isuzu Southern Kings fringe players an opportunity to strut their stuff, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



The game, which will be played at Loerie Park in Knysna, affords Kempson an additional chance to fine tune his plans for the rest of the Guinness PRO 14 season...

