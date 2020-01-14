Warriors' opening day rained out

Incessant rain spoilt the opening day’s play of the four-day franchise match between the Warriors and the Knights at Buffalo Park in East London on Monday.

This was most disappointing for both teams as they are both keen to gather as many points as possible from the fixture and to get the year off to a flying start.

Half-an-hour before play was due to start there was still a bit of drizzle around and the skies were clearing, but there were big pools of water scattered around the pitch area.

Can there be a more depressing sight for a cricket-follower than rain falling around a well-covered pitch and no chance of play?

Players were sent back to their hotel early in the day.

The two umpires, Dennis Smith and Philip Vosloo made periodic visits to the pitch, but as lunch-time approached, the decision was made to call off play for the day.

The fixture now becomes a three-day match, and it will start at 9.30am on Tuesday in order to make up for lost time. — Daily Dispatch