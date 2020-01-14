Celtic to use Bay stadium as home ground against Chippa

Due to unfavourable playing conditions at their home ground, the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Celtic have decided to move their game against Chippa United to Port Elizabeth.



The Chilli Boys will now play on-song Siwelele on their doorstep, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, on Sunday (kickoff 3.30pm)...

