Cycling festival takes over Aldo Scribante raceway

Cyclists from across Nelson Mandela Bay will head for the Aldo Scribante Raceway to compete in the Action Cycles Cycling Festival starting on Thursday.



Featuring a three-day criterium and a road race as part of the four-day cycling extravaganza, the event will see riders of all ages and skills take to the iconic racetrack for three days of action before the road race the next day. ..

