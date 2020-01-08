Cyril Ramaphosa gets muddy shoes on township walkabout

Rain is a scarcity for the residents of Mountainview township in Pampierstad in the Northern Cape.

When it does rain, the streets are submerged and become beds of mud, and the potholes on the few tarred roads are too big to manoeuvre around.

When rain accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the the area, more than 100km from Kimberley, residents smirked.

“He has to experience what we go through every day,” one resident remarked as Ramaphosa walked through the mud and around the potholes on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul, ministers Jackson Mthembu and Zweli Mkhize and deputy minister Zizi Kodwa.

The visit to the community, who braved the wet weather, was part of the mobilisation ahead of the ANC’s January 8 birthday rally in the area.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the challenges facing the community.

Saul said the government was fully aware of the concerns of the community, which included the bad state of the roads, the lack of street lights and the dysfunctional local clinic, which has been shut for months.

“The community said when it rains the roads become difficult, and we experienced it today,” Saul said.

Ramaphosa lifted his feet to show the crowd the mud on his shoes, and one resident responded: “It’s right. You must see.”