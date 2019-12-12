Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has praised ex-national teammate Helman Mkhalele for transitioning to coaching with the current South Africa team performing at the 2019 Under-20 Cosafa Championship.

The South Africa U-20s reached the semifinals with a 4-0 thrashing of Lesotho on Tuesday at the Southern African junior tournament being held in Zambia.

Before that Amajita began Group B beating Mauritius 5-0 in Lusaka‚ then drew 1-1 against Madagascar.

Mkhalele last month replaced Thabo Senong – who he had previously assisted – as SA U-20 coach.

“Congratulations to Helman‚” ex-Leeds United captain Radebe said.

“I think it gives an encouragement to former footballers‚ and to present footballers‚ to embark and engage themselves in these professions where as former players they can give back in a way that our football can be successful.

“I think Helman being in those structures and in a national team is absolutely brilliant.

“But it doesn’t have to end here. Because we’re not only looking at this moment in time‚ we’re looking at the future. We’re looking to be successful not only with the senior national team but all the other sides.

“Obviously we need help. Ex-players should get involved. Not just as coaches but as administrators as well.

“I think there’s a lot of talent‚ where as ex-players we can contribute.”

Amajita meet Madagascar again in their semifinal on Thursday at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium (kickoff noon).

Mkhalele – the former Jomo Cosmos‚ Orlando Pirates and Turkish-based winger – and Radebe were teammates when Bafana won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.