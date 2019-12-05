Sport

Bay soccer players compete in VW Junior Masters

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 December 2019
A group of 15 young soccer players will represent Market Square Uitenhage at the VW Junior Soccer Masters tournament starting in Johannesburg on Thursday
Fifteen young soccer players will represent Market Square Uitenhage at the annual VW Junior Soccer Masters tournament starting on Thursday in Johannesburg.

The tournament consists of 16 Under-12 boys' team representing dealerships from around the country. There will also be six U16 girls' teams taking part in the annual event for the first time.

The winners in both the girls and boys category will represent SA in the Biannual Gothia Cup in June 2020.

The VW Junior Masters squad was selected during a 24-teams tournament  at the People Pavilion in Uitenhage in June.

A total of 24 players were initially selected from various teams under  Uitenhage Local Football Associations and KwaZakhele.

However, the squad was  eventually trimmed down to 15 players as per competition rules.

 

 

