Giant kudos for the management
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants fast bowler Junior Dala credits the team’s management for the success they have achieved in the Mzansi Super League 2.0 so far...
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants fast bowler Junior Dala credits the team’s management for the success they have achieved in the Mzansi Super League 2.0 so far...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.