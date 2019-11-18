United CC qualify for national T20 Community Cup

Port Elizabeth’s Jendamark United will represent the province at the national T20 Community Cup after beating East London’s United Cricket Club by 31 runs in the franchise final at Pearson High School on Saturday.



In a low-scoring affair, United (PE) managed to defend their modest 107 for seven by dismissing their East London counterparts for only 76 to claim a spot in the national tournament to be played in Pretoria in December...

