Forgotten F1 Friday | Renault RS01

The Renault RS01 introduced two revolutionary new technologies to Formula 1 when it first appeared at the 1977 British Grand Prix.

Radial tyres (made and developed by French manufacturer Michelin) were certainly a major talking point, but the thing that blew most people away was the car's 1.5-litre turbocharged V6 motor. You see at that time the sport permitted naturally aspirated 3.0-litre engines, with a clause for a 1.5-litre supercharged or turbocharged engine.

While other teams stuck with the former, Renault decided to go where no Formula 1 outfit had gone before and pulled the trigger on forced induction.