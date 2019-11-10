Kings make history with nail-biting win

PREMIUM

Ecstatic Isuzu Southern Kings coach Robbi Kempson described his team’s nail-biting 16-14 win over the Ospreys at a wet Liberty Stadium in Swansea as an “unbelievable team effort”.



Kempson’s young side made history because it was their first win on foreign soil in the Guinness PRO14, since making their debut in the competition two years ago...

