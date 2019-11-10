Kings make history with nail-biting win
Ecstatic Isuzu Southern Kings coach Robbi Kempson described his team’s nail-biting 16-14 win over the Ospreys at a wet Liberty Stadium in Swansea as an “unbelievable team effort”.
Kempson’s young side made history because it was their first win on foreign soil in the Guinness PRO14, since making their debut in the competition two years ago...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.