'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy with captain Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wanted to hoist the Rugby World Cup trophy with coach Johan "Rassie" Erasmus - but the man in charge didn't want to.

“I asked Rassie if he could lift the trophy with me. He said: 'No‚ this is your moment'," Kolisi said, lauding his coach's selflessness.

Kolisi, the first black Springbok captain to lift the trophy, was speaking after arriving back in South Africa after becoming the third South African to captain and Rugby World Cup winning team.

But for the 28-year-old Kolisi, the win was about more than hoisting the coveted trophy above his head. And it was also not only about proving that anything is possible and achieving dreams. It was about family, about taking opportunities and about a deep understanding of the paths many of his teammates had to take to get into the national team.

Kolisi lifted the trophy in front of his dad, Fezakele‚ who was at the final in Japan at the weekend. It was a special moment for Kolisi‚ whose family was also there to witness the moment.

“I am very grateful and I was happy to have my dad there. I think I told my teammates that it was one of my dad's dreams to take me to places around the world, and that's why I'm so grateful to rugby. It's allowed me to do such things, and I'm really proud that he could be there to share the moment with me. The team loved him and it was a very special moment for me‚” Kolisi said.