‘Chippa need desire to win’

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza says positive attitudes, perseverance and organisation are needed to clinch their first Absa Premiership victory of the season when they play Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7.30pm).

The Zimbabwean coach admitted Amakhosi were on a good run and would be tough opponents, but said Chippa were the ones most in need of points.

“We are playing a big team, a very good team,” Mapeza, 47, said.

“So far they are the most consistent team in the league.

“They have been grinding results and playing good football.

“For us it would be very important that we go out there with the same desire ... that is to win games.

“Go out there with the same positive attitude and perseverance.

“Everybody knows our position at the moment, so it’s all about belief.

“We have to keep believing and keep fighting.”

The Port Elizabeth-based side are rock bottom on the log with only four points in nine matches.

They have not won a league game so far.

“With our situation at the moment we cannot say we are going to go and play Chiefs and just see.

“We need to win games.

“It is going to be an open match because we are also looking for points.

“With our position at the moment we have to look for points and it will be very important to go out there and show some commitment and organisation in terms of how are we going to defend and attack.

“If we put everything into this game we might get our first set of three points,” the coach said.

The Chilli Boys will go into the match after an admirable performance in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinals against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chippa forced the Brazilians into extra time after the sides where deadlocked at 2-2 in regulation time.

The score remained the same through the extra 30 minutes, pushing the game into a penalty shootout which Sundowns won 4-3.

Mapeza will be counting on his boys to show the same heart against the Glamour Boys in Wednesday’s league fixture.

“That is the same performance we will be looking for, week in week out, but you know in football you have some injuries which will disturb the rhythm of the team.

“Those are some of the challenges that we face as coaches.

“We want consistency, we want sometimes to go three or four matches with the same team.

“But it’s not happening like that, so for those guys who will be playing on Wednesday it’s all about commitment and fighting for the badge of this club, and fighting for the fans.

“I always appreciate our fans.

“They always come here in numbers giving the maximum support.

“It’s our wish to make them happy and every day we are praying that we get results.

“At the end of the day we want everybody to be happy,” he said.

Mapeza will take comfort in the knowledge that Chippa have won two of their last three home clashes with Chiefs‚ including a 1-0 success on the final day of last season.